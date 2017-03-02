LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Mr 2kay kicks off South south tour with The Christian brothers brandy

Following his engagement as an ambassador for the premium liquor brand Christian Brothers Brandy, Mr 2Kay is set to begin a tour of the south south of Nigeria. The first leg of the tour will cover four cities within a span of three months which include his birthday.


 
Fans will get to enjoy live performances from Mr 2kay as well as other artistes in every city. There will also be tasting session for guests to sample the various flavours of spirits from the Christian brothers brand.

Tour dates are as follows; Owerri: 4th February 2017 Owerri. Las vegas lounge Owerri Port Harcourt: 11th February 2017. (Mr 2kays birthday) Skybar Genesis building G.R.A Yenagoa: 24th March 2017 Aridolf Resort, okaka estate, along Isaac boro expressway. Uyo : 9th of April2017. Tilapia island resort, Abak
