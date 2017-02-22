Mother shares heart breaking image of her son who is battling cancer (Photos)

Jessica Medinger, shared the image of her 10-year-old son, Drake, looking emaciated, to create awareness about what cancer does to a person.
In the heartbreaking post which was shared on the Facebook group 'Love What Matters', Jessica reveals how her son is too exhausted to move on his own and also how he believes he may not make it to his eleventh birthday.
Even more heart-rending is the revelation that, for fear of dying alone, the boy has now taken to sleeping with his mother in her room.
This is the second time Drake, aka Stinky Joe, is battling cancer. He was first diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012 and got better. Sadly, he went into remission last March and six months down the line he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Drake is too weak to eat on his own and goes whole days without eating and might be placed on a feeding tube to help him feed. He also has to use diapers because he can't control his bowel. His treatment consists of taking 44 Chemo pills within a space of 24 hours, drugs which he ends up vomiting because he can't keep anything down. This is so sad. Read his mother's post and see more photos of the child below.
