Money Laundering allegations: Court freezes lawyer, Mike Ozekhome’s account

The court today gave the order after listening to a motion ex-parte filed by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.
The antigraft agency dragged Ozekhome to court after finding N75 million domiciled with GT Bank. Counsel to EFCC claimed that the money which was deposited in the account on December 15th 2016 was suspected to be a proceed from money laundering.
EFCC alleges that the N75 million was transferred into Ozekhome’s account by Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, from his Zenith Bank account which was frozen by the EFCC in June 2016.
The account operated by Fayose, was frozen after N4.7 billion from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, was traced to it.
No comments:
Post a Comment