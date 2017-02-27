Mo Farah hits back at doping allegations after leaked document claims his coach gave him dangerous drugs to boost his performance

Farah, who called the allegations 'upsetting', stressed he was a clean athlete who has never broken any drug dosage rules.
The USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) have not confirmed the leaked report but from the report there are understood to be allegations that:
*Salazar and his athletes used a banned method of infusing a legal supplement called L-carnitine, with Salazar apparently boasting about the powerful effects of the substance to his close friend Lance Armstrong;
*Salazar risked the health of his athletes, Farah among them, by providing to improve testosterone levels and boost recovery, despite no obvious medical need;
*Salazar provided at least seven NOP athletes with thyroid medication, which the report claims was designed to 'rev up' his athletes giving them an advantage that 'ethical coaches did not have and would never obtain'.
Then according to Sunday Times, who broke the report, the USADA Report also alleges
*Salazar and seven of his athletes — including the Olympic silver and bronze medallist Galen Rupp — sought to obstruct the USADA investigation by refusing to handover medical records;
*Farah received an infusion of the legal supplement L Carnitine in 2014, which USADA are investigating in case the method of infusion broke doping rules by going over the legal limit of 50ml;
Writing on his Facebook page, Mo Farah denied the allegations saying:
It's deeply frustrating that I’m having to make an announcement on this subject. I am a clean athlete who has never broken the rules in regards to substances, methods or dosages and it is upsetting that some parts of the media, despite the clear facts, continue to try to associate me with allegations of drug misuse.
I’m unclear as to the Sunday Times’s motivations towards me but I do understand that using my name and profile makes the story more interesting but its entirely unfair to make assertions when it is clear from their own statements that I have done nothing wrong. As I’ve said many times before we all should do everything we can to have a clean sport and it is entirely right that anyone who breaks the rules should be punished. However, this should be done through proper process and if USADA or any other Anti-Doping Body has evidence of wrongdoing they should publish it and take action rather than allow the media to be judge and jury.
No comments:
Post a Comment