Missing 7-year-old girl found dead with multiple matchet cuts in a bush in Osun State

A 7-year-old girl, who was declared missing days ago was found dead in a bush in Iree Town, Osun State.
The spokesperson of the Osun Sate Police Command, Mrs Folashade Odoro, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, February 15th, in Osogbo, said the body was discovered near a sawmill by Chief Oluode of Iree and later reported to the police.
"Upon receiving the information, police quickly deployed a search party to the scene and the body was discovered with visible matchet cuts"Mrs Odoro said the case is being investigated as a possible murder as police suspected a foul play in the circumstance surrounding the death of the girl.
