Minister of State for Health refuses to answer question about Buhari's medical tourism after criticizing "unpatriotic" Nigerians who travel abroad for treatment

There was a mild drama in Asaba, Delta State last Friday, when the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, bluntly refused to answer a question posed by a reporter as regards whether President Muhammadu Buhari’s sojourn in the United Kingdom was not a form of medical tourism.
According to The Guardian, after inspecting the just finished completed Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Ehanire urged Nigerians to shun travelling abroad for medical tourism, and should rather stay in the country and take advantage of the improved health services at the nation’s medical centres.
"We need to provide money for our hospitals to upgrade their facilities to discourage people from travelling abroad for medical tourism. We believe if we can offer more services, people will be less inclined to travel abroad for medical treatment."
A journalist said:
"But sir, talking about medical tourism, the President has been away in the United Kingdom for medical treatment for over a month. That is medical tourism. Don’t you think this is hypocrisy? People should practise what they preach. Charity, they say, begins at home."
Caught off-guard by the question, Ehanire frowned and turned to the next journalist, who was eager to ask another question.
"Next! Your question please!" the Minister said, pointing to another reporter.
Source: The Guardian
