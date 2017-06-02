LIS

LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Mini-mogul in the making? Blue Ivy reportedly launching her own product line

Beyonce and Jay- Z's 5 year-old daughter and soon-to-be big sister, Blue Ivy is reportedly launching her very own product line.

TMZ reports that Beyonce’s company filed documents to trademark the name "Blue Ivy Carter". They attempted to trademark "Blue Ivy" in 2012, but the name was already taken.


Beyonce has applied to trademark her daughter’s name to be used for everything from fragrances to hair care, skin care, cosmetics to entertainment services including "in the nature of live musical performances; production of motion picture films and fan clubs."

Posted by at 2/06/2017 01:33:00 pm

3 comments:

Ayo Tosin said...

Good!
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

6 February 2017 at 13:36
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Good way to go 👏🏽



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

6 February 2017 at 13:37
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Nice move

. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

6 February 2017 at 13:42

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts