Mini-mogul in the making? Blue Ivy reportedly launching her own product line

TMZ reports that Beyonce’s company filed documents to trademark the name "Blue Ivy Carter". They attempted to trademark "Blue Ivy" in 2012, but the name was already taken.
Beyonce has applied to trademark her daughter’s name to be used for everything from fragrances to hair care, skin care, cosmetics to entertainment services including "in the nature of live musical performances; production of motion picture films and fan clubs."
3 comments:
Good!
Good way to go 👏🏽
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Nice move
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
