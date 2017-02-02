Mikky Jaggaz makes a comeback with Champion Lover under Wicked Era Entertainment

If you have a relationship worth fighting for, then you will be able to relate to this. Mikky Jaggaz’ delivery on this song in terms of the composition, energy, lyrical content embellished with his slight husky voice will make you put this on replay.
Mikky Jaggaz’ sophomore single Vodka and Panties on which he featured Gemini Major, Family Tree, experienced a lot of airplay both on Radio and TV.
Champion Lover is billed to be bigger and represents what a true come-back is. Champion Lover was produced by Gemini Major, who have produced couple of songs for Cassper Nyovest and also Juice Back for Nasty C. Twitter/Instagram: @mikkyjaggaz.
