Microsoft Excel 2013 In-depth Training for the Workplace – Novice and Experienced Users, 14Hours; 100% Computer based

Greetings from AlvaPRO esolutions!!!
The objective of the training class is to enable professionals to enhance their MS Excel skills through exercise, case studies and gaining hands- on experience on various techniques & Tools. Advance MS Excel Advanced Functions have been exclusively designed for the all corporate professionals to hone their skills in Excel.
The program covers step-by-step lessons ranging from basic/start fundamentals likes, working with Cells & Ranges, Chartings, and Writing Iteration loops in Excel, Application of Array functions to advanced features and their application in professional jobs. The course will help delegates gain Excel Proficiency- Calculations, Functions. Also knowing Excel functions and formulas is the first step in Excel financial modeling and forecasting.
Program Deliverables:
· a training notepad with pen and a comprehensive study material
· practice excel worksheets & cases
· 14hours /2days
· post training support
· a training certificate from us (alvaPRO eSolutions, a registered Microsoft Partner)
· a tea break and lunch
· You have to bring your laptop for the workshop
(1) Essential Training
We will demonstrate the core features and tools in Excel. The course introduces key Excel skills, shows how to utilize these skills with in-depth tutorials on Excel functions and spreadsheet formatting. It also covers preparing documents for printing, working with large worksheets and workbooks, collaborating with others, using Excel as a database, analyzing data, charting, and automating and customizing.
Topics include:
Copying and pasting techniques
Working with formulas and functions
Dealing with formula errors
Creating lookup tables
Naming cell ranges
Formatting data and worksheets
Finding and replacing data
(2) Managing and Analysing Data
Large amounts of data can become unmanageable fast. But with the data management and analysis features in Excel, you can keep the largest spreadsheets under control. At the workshop, the trainer shares easy-to-use commands, features, and functions for maintaining large lists of data in Excel. He covers sorting, adding subtotals, filtering, eliminating duplicate data, and using Excel's Advanced Filter feature and specialized database functions to isolate and analyze data. With these techniques, you'll be able to extract the most important information from your data, in the shortest amount of time.
Topics include:
Preparing data for analysis
Multiple-key sorting
Sorting by rows or by columns
Setting single- and multi-level subtotals
Using text, numeric, and date filters
(3) Data Validation
With Excel data validation tools, you can control how users input data into workbooks and ensure data is entered consistently and accurately. You can control the dates, the times, even the length of text they enter
Topics include:
Testing for whole numbers and decimals
Using the input message box
Sequencing and placing lists
Creating multitiered lists
Setting date and time limitations
Limiting text length
Locating data validation rules
Requiring entries to be unique
(4) Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts
You will learn how to use PivotTables to summarize, sort, count, and chart your data in Excel. We will show you how to navigate the complexity of PivotTables while taking advantage of their power. This topic shows how to build PivotTables from single data, add calculated fields, filter your results, and format your layout to make it more readable.
Topics include:
Formatting data for use in a PivotTable
Creating a new PivotTable
Connecting to data sources
Consolidating data from multiple data sources
Creating calculated fields
Summarizing field data
Sorting and filtering PivotTables
Working with Excel slicers
Formatting PivotTables with styles and formats
Applying conditional formats
Creating PivotCharts
(5) Advanced Formulas and Functions
Conquer some of the most daunting features in Microsoft Excel once and for all. We will demystify some of the most challenging of the formulas and functions in Excel and shows how to put them to their best use. The topic starts with a review of the more basic, building-block functions, and a few critical keyboard shortcuts that will speed up working with Excel data, even on multiple sheets. We then covers how to perform advanced searching and data retrieval with Lookup functions, tabulate and sort data with counting and statistical functions, format data with text and math functions.
Topics include:
Displaying and highlighting formulas
Converting formulas to values
Creating 3D formulas to gather data from multiple sheets
Understanding the hierarchy of operations in formulas
Using absolute and relative references
Creating and expanding the use of nested IF statements
Looking up information with VLOOKUP
Using the power functions: COUNTIF, SUMIF, and AVERAGEIF
Performing basic math
Editing text with functions
(6) Financial Functions
We will show you how to perform some financial calculations quickly and easily using some financial functions in Excel variable returns
Topics include:
Analyzing loans, payments, and interest
Discovering the interest rate of an annuity
Calculating the future value of an investment with variable returns
(7) Charts
In this topic, we will show how to analyze and communicate the value of data with charts in Excel. The topic starts with the foundations: what the parts of a chart are, what the different types of charts are, and which charts work best for your data. The topic then shows how to create a presentation-ready chart in minutes.
Topics include:
Identifying the plot area, chart area, gridlines, legends, and more
Selecting the right chart type
Creating charts instantly with shortcuts
Choosing a layout
Dealing with empty and hidden cells
Switching rows and columns for a different view of the data
Moving and resizing a chart
Inserting pictures and shapes
Adding labels to a chart
Analyzing existing and future data with trendlines
Changing a chart's data source
(7) Working with Dates and Times
In Excel: Working with Dates and Times, we will share our solutions for optimizing the use of dates and times in Excel. This topic explains what's going on behind the scenes when Excel stores dates and times, gives tips for entering dates and times, and shows options for date and time formatting. It also demonstrates the various date and time functions and shows how to calculate with dates and times in a range of scenarios.
Topics include:
Understanding how Excel records and stores dates and times
Looking at standard date/time entry options and acceptable alternatives
Using the TODAY and NOW functions
Customizing date formats
Exploring keyboard shortcuts
Formatting time for hours over 24
Calculating differences across dates and times
Rounding calculations
Working with holidays
Validating with dates
(8)Automating Worksheet Tasks with Macros
Are you ready to build intelligence into your spreadsheets? By automating routine tasks, you can make your spreadsheets
run quicker and more efficiently .You will walk through the process of speeding up worksheets task with macros.
Topics include:
Planning your macro
Recording your macro
Using relative or absolute reference in Macros
Executing Macros
Outcomesof the Workshop:
· Once you attend these workshops you will be benefited in your day to day work to achieve newmilestonesby bringing efficiency & accuracy in your work.
· Navigating through excel efficiently& effectively
· Representing and formatting data
· Plotting various charts
· Performing sensitivity analysis
· Using various analytical tools in excel
· Using formula's and functions
· Organizing and analysing large volume of data
· Creating MIS report using macros
Abuja Venue:Gracious Hotel, Plot 29, Okemesi Crescent, New Polytechnic Layout(Old FERMA) Off Mohammed Buhari Way, By Old CBN, Garki 2.
Dates: 3rd and 4th of March (Friday and Saturday) Time: 9:00 a.m. sharp
Lagos Venue: Kristina Jade Learning Center, 70b Olorunlogbon Street, Off Alade Lawal Street, Anthony Village, Lagos.
Dates: 10th and 11th of March (Friday and Saturday) Time: 9:00 a.m. sharp
Please feel free to contact us (08091728713/09050471922) or info@alvaexcel.com/ijoshuaolorunjoba@gmail.com for further queries & clarification. There is a class size limit.
No comments:
Post a Comment