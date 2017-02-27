 Michelle Obama Spotted leaving the gym for the second time in one week | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

Michelle Obama Spotted leaving the gym for the second time in one week

Immediate past First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, is really fit for a 53-year-old woman and the reason for that is not far-fetched; the mother of two takes exercising seriously. She was seen on Sunday, leaving SoulCycle, a New York City-based fitness company and it happens to be the second time in one week that she visited the place.


Dressed in a black top, black spandex, black boots, a black hat and dark sunglasses, the former First Lady was able to go unnoticed but not for long. She was soon approached by a reporter but her Secret Service agent escort stepped in right on time.

Michelle's visit to the SoulCycle on Thursday was the first time she was spotted in public in DC since she left the White House with her husband and headed for the British Virgin Islands. Sunday was the second time. More photos below.




