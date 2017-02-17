Michael Jackson's Thriller becomes the best selling album of all time

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Ok.. noted!
even though u r gone ur legacy still lives on MJ
Y E S !! Love me some Micheal Jackson...woo!
Wawu! Well deserved.. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
The King of Pop still rocks! Despite his quirks and idiosyncrasies, Michael remains the all-time best. May his legacies endure for aeons! Hi Guys,There’s an inspiring website that is TOTALLY dedicated to helping you become a better person and to enhance the quality of your life. Please check it out at www.kayceeokuma.com. It may just be PERFECT for you!
The King of Pop still rocks! Despite his quirks and idiosyncrasies, Michael remains the all-time best. May his legacies endure for aeons! Hi Guys,There’s an inspiring new website that is TOTALLY dedicated to helping you become a better person and to enhance the quality of your life. Please check it out at www.kayceeokuma.com. It may just be PERFECT for you!
I ain't no MJ but This is It!.....The True Legend! #continuerestingMJ
D man is dead & is breaking record & u are alive & u don't have anything to ur name I cast dat spirit of ABC out of u in Jesus name
Post a Comment
8 comments:
Ok.. noted!
even though u r gone ur legacy still lives on MJ
Y E S !! Love me some Micheal Jackson...woo!
Wawu! Well deserved.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
The King of Pop still rocks! Despite his quirks and idiosyncrasies, Michael remains the all-time best. May his legacies endure for aeons!
Hi Guys,
There’s an inspiring website that is TOTALLY dedicated to helping you become a better person and to enhance the quality of your life. Please check it out at www.kayceeokuma.com. It may just be PERFECT for you!
The King of Pop still rocks! Despite his quirks and idiosyncrasies, Michael remains the all-time best. May his legacies endure for aeons!
Hi Guys,
There’s an inspiring new website that is TOTALLY dedicated to helping you become a better person and to enhance the quality of your life. Please check it out at www.kayceeokuma.com. It may just be PERFECT for you!
I ain't no MJ but This is It!.....The True Legend! #continuerestingMJ
D man is dead & is breaking record & u are alive & u don't have anything to ur name I cast dat spirit of ABC out of u in Jesus name
Post a Comment