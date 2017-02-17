 Michael Jackson's Thriller becomes the best selling album of all time | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 17 February 2017

Michael Jackson's Thriller becomes the best selling album of all time

Yesterday February 16th, it was announced that Michael Jackson's Thriller album was certified 33x platinum...


Posted by at 2/17/2017 08:49:00 am

8 comments:

Nnenne George said...

Ok.. noted!

17 February 2017 at 08:50
osondu arinze said...

even though u r gone ur legacy still lives on MJ

17 February 2017 at 08:51
Anonymous said...

Y E S !! Love me some Micheal Jackson...woo!

17 February 2017 at 08:55
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Wawu! Well deserved.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 February 2017 at 08:59
Anonymous said...

The King of Pop still rocks! Despite his quirks and idiosyncrasies, Michael remains the all-time best. May his legacies endure for aeons!

Hi Guys,
There’s an inspiring website that is TOTALLY dedicated to helping you become a better person and to enhance the quality of your life. Please check it out at www.kayceeokuma.com. It may just be PERFECT for you!

17 February 2017 at 09:06
Anonymous said...

The King of Pop still rocks! Despite his quirks and idiosyncrasies, Michael remains the all-time best. May his legacies endure for aeons!

Hi Guys,
There’s an inspiring new website that is TOTALLY dedicated to helping you become a better person and to enhance the quality of your life. Please check it out at www.kayceeokuma.com. It may just be PERFECT for you!

17 February 2017 at 09:07
christie benjamin said...

I ain't no MJ but This is It!.....The True Legend! #continuerestingMJ

17 February 2017 at 09:07
bankole wisdom said...

D man is dead & is breaking record & u are alive & u don't have anything to ur name I cast dat spirit of ABC out of u in Jesus name

17 February 2017 at 09:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts