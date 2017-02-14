Mercy Aigbe, Chigul, Odunlade Adekola, others, release Valentine playlists

Boom Player presents Mercy Aigbe, Chigul, Odunlade Adekola,Wofai, Dj Neptune & Tosin Bucknor in the Valentine edition of it’s ‘Celebrity Playlists’ series.
The playlists contain 11 of their favourite love songs and are available for streaming and download on Boom Player app. The celebrities aim to connect more with their fans with the release of these playlists and fans stand a chance to win exciting gifts when they hear and download them.
Boom Player, which recently reached over 1m Google Play store installations, is set to release its much-anticipated version 3.0 in a few weeks, one that is expected to be a huge upgrade from the current version 2.1.
If you’re yet to jump on the coolest music streaming and download train in Nigeria, Click here to get the Boom Player app now.
No comments:
Post a Comment