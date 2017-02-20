 Meet this guy who has given up his life to look like and work for Cristiano Ronaldo (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

Meet this guy who has given up his life to look like and work for Cristiano Ronaldo (photos)

Oh yes, the world's most popular sportsman, Cristiano Ronaldo, has a body double, and he appears at occasions for the Real Madrid superstar more often than you realize.
Diego Davila, Ronaldo's body double, has revealed in a new interview he gave up his life to work for the former Manchester United footballer saying living another person's life isn't easy.

 
 'I have to take care of my body a lot. He is a world-class athlete and has incredible physical qualities. I have to have my body as similar as possible to his all the time, although there are obvious differences due to the genetics.' Diego told Brazilian website UOL Esporte on Sunday.
I have a haircut with his personal hairstyle, Miguel, and I always have to have my hair exactly the same as his.'
'My relationship with Cristiano is very good. It’s true that at the beginning of the work we were more distant, perhaps because of shyness, but over time we got to know each other and I can say that Cristiano is a lovely person. It’s a huge pleasure to work with him. He likes to be with me and I with him. He’s an incredible person.'
More photos below...




He should go get some Adam apple

Puff puff can Never be egg roll

