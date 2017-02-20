Meet this guy who has given up his life to look like and work for Cristiano Ronaldo (photos)

Oh yes, the world's most popular sportsman, Cristiano Ronaldo, has a body double, and he appears at occasions for the Real Madrid superstar more often than you realize.
Diego Davila, Ronaldo's body double, has revealed in a new interview he gave up his life to work for the former Manchester United footballer saying living another person's life isn't easy.
'I have to take care of my body a lot. He is a world-class athlete and has incredible physical qualities. I have to have my body as similar as possible to his all the time, although there are obvious differences due to the genetics.' Diego told Brazilian website UOL Esporte on Sunday.I have a haircut with his personal hairstyle, Miguel, and I always have to have my hair exactly the same as his.'
'My relationship with Cristiano is very good. It’s true that at the beginning of the work we were more distant, perhaps because of shyness, but over time we got to know each other and I can say that Cristiano is a lovely person. It’s a huge pleasure to work with him. He likes to be with me and I with him. He’s an incredible person.'More photos below...
9 comments:
Good for him!
Difference is clear
He should go get some Adam apple
He should go get some Adam apple
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
If u play NAIRABET MERRYBET bet9ja etc online pls contact me now, let me share my secret winning formula with you that I use to make at least 50k every week 08101019652 whatsapp only. Pls no calls
E No Get Work...
Puff puff can Never be egg roll
Puff puff can Never be egg roll
Post a Comment