Meet highest paid Instagram heaux who makes as much as $10k a day sleeping with men she met online

Black Barbie claims to make as much as $10,000 a day and has even made $30,000 in one day. Her online sex work has earned her a 6-bedroom mansion and a hot pink BMW i8 worth $150K with the words 'Pay Me' written on the back of the car.
Her Instagram posts usually show men doling out huge sums to her for her service. After she made $30,000 during the Super Bowl weekend she proudly shared it on her Instagram account and thanked God, revealing that she's blessed to have all she does. To Black Barbie, she has the best job in the world.
See more photos and screenshots from some of her posts below.
No comments:
Post a Comment