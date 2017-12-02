 Meet the first woman to travel to all 196 countries of the world | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 February 2017

Meet the first woman to travel to all 196 countries of the world

Alot of people have the dream to visit as many countries of the world as possible but most times it remains just a dream.

Now, Cassie DePecol just became the first woman to travel to all 196 countries world and guess what, she's the fastest person to do so, in a record 18 months and 26 days.

In a project she named 'Ependition 196', 27 years old Cassie DePecol is now the youngest American to Travel to Every Sovereign Nation of the world.

Watch a video of her expention below.....
