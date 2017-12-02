Meet Adcote School, United Kingdom in Lagos & Abuja

Adcote School's girls have achieved excellent A Level results in science, technology, engineering and maths, and many continue their STEM studies at universities such as Oxford University, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London and many other Russell Group Universities.Over 50% of students got A*/A in Alevel maths and further maths. Three quarters of AS maths students gained A with many achieving 100/100 on individual units.
At the moment we are offering a 10% bursary on fees for September 2017 to find out further details contact: Brookline Consult
Tel: 234 803 312 2198
Email: info@brooklineconsult.com
-----------------------------------------
We would also like to invite you to come and meet us at the
British Council Nigeria Boarding Schools Event
on the 17th February 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos from 9am to 5pm
-----------------------------------------
For more information and a full presentation, you are invited to our
Parents Evening as follows:
Lagos on Saturday 18th February at the
Elion House Hotel in Ikoyi from 4pm to 6pm
Abuja on 25th February at the
NAF Conference and Suites Hotel from 4pm to 6pm
-----------------------------------------
