Meet 26 year old Justine Clark in a wheelchair who contested for Miss Australia pageant

This year's Miss Australia pageant has a contestant in a wheelchair. Her name is Justine Clark, a 26 year old model who became the first contestant to compete in the Miss World Australia pageant in a wheelchair.
Although she didn't win, she could still progress to the nationwide final through the Beauty with a Purpose campaign, which raises money for local charities. If Clark raises the most money, she can wheel across the national stage.
In an interview with The Advertiser, a local Australian newspaper, Clark said, 'for somebody in a wheelchair to be able to compete is a big thing. I really hope it sends a message that no matter what your race, size or disability whatever makes you different you are beautiful."
