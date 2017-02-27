Meet the 19-year-old who won Miss Rwanda 2017 (Photos)

Iradukunda, a senior-six graduate from King David High School, who represented the Northern Province in the preliminaries, emerged the topmost contender for the beauty pageant which held at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village.
She defeated Guelda Shimwa, who came as the first runner-up, followed by Linda Umutoniwase and was crowned by Miss Rwanda 2016, Jolly Mutesiat.
For the first time in the history of Miss Rwanda pageant, all the 15 finalists were given full scholarships by the organizers to pursue undergraduate degrees at Mahatma Ghandhi University.
