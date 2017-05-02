LIS

LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Meek Mill responds to reports that he robbed Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj was robbed of $200k worth of jewelry at her home last week and some of her fans think her ex, Meek Mill is behind it. Really, people? See the report from TMZ below...
Meek Mill scoffed at those who think he's behind the Nicki Minaj burglary, and he says the exculpatory evidence is around his neck. We got Meek at Life nightclub in Houston Friday and he showed us his massively expensive bling, followed up with a rhetorical question ... why would I need to rob Nicki?
TMZ broke the story ... Nicki's L.A. home was ransacked last week and the thieves made off with $200k in stuff. Our sources say the way the burglary went down it seemed "personal" Speaking of personal, don't ask Meek if he still speaks to Nicki.
Posted by at 2/05/2017 11:47:00 am

1 comment:

okechukwu nnoduechi said...

LOL






AUNTY LINDA 👩







PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

5 February 2017 at 11:49

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts