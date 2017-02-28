 Medview Airline flight develops fault mid air causing panic among passengers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Medview Airline flight develops fault mid air causing panic among passengers

A Medview Airline flight took off from Lagos for Abuja today but developed a fault soon after take-off, causing the plane to return to the Lagos Airport.

The plane with flight number VL 2102 was airborne, carrying 105 people; passengers and crew members inclusive, when the fault was noticed.
A passenger on the flight revealed that there had been suspicion of a fault before take-off however, the pilot and crew members assured them that everything was fine.
“They want to kill over 100 passengers with their faulty plane,” a passenger, Oladejo Olowu, told Premium Times.
The plane was scheduled to get to Abuja before making a final journey to Yola, Adamawa State. Just a day before the Medview incident, a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Air Peace had one of its tyres burst while preparing for take-off at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
12 comments:

VEEKEE FRESH said...

hmmmm.... ok seen

28 February 2017 at 20:54
VEEKEE FRESH said...

naija

28 February 2017 at 20:55
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 February 2017 at 20:55
Anonymous said...

God is in control. There will no more plane crash in Nigeria

28 February 2017 at 21:06
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

E reach panic na


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 21:11
Vera Okeke said...

Ho main Gawd!! And so already booked air peace!!!! Chineke God protect ur own o!!


MissVee

28 February 2017 at 21:15
uniquechic said...

abeg oooo affliction will not rise a 2nd , 3rd, 4th tine oo.
all ds planes shd be careful o...min of aviation shd sit up .
with all ds issues in ds country dey shd not add fatal crash news biko

28 February 2017 at 21:24
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Thank God


Long live LIB

28 February 2017 at 21:35
Anonymous said...

Improper maintenance and nonchallant attitude we have ... God save us all

28 February 2017 at 21:57
okereke daniel said...

may God help nigerians

28 February 2017 at 21:59
okereke daniel said...

may God help Nigerians

28 February 2017 at 22:00
Anonymous said...

Useless ppl dem. na naija way be dat dem don turn plane to abgbero buz way dem go day manage shay. Jeeesu oluwa. As human life no be something for der eyes again. As if maybe naa chikin dem carry. Yeye pple

28 February 2017 at 22:10

