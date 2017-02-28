Medview Airline flight develops fault mid air causing panic among passengers

The plane with flight number VL 2102 was airborne, carrying 105 people; passengers and crew members inclusive, when the fault was noticed.
A passenger on the flight revealed that there had been suspicion of a fault before take-off however, the pilot and crew members assured them that everything was fine.
“They want to kill over 100 passengers with their faulty plane,” a passenger, Oladejo Olowu, told Premium Times.The plane was scheduled to get to Abuja before making a final journey to Yola, Adamawa State. Just a day before the Medview incident, a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Air Peace had one of its tyres burst while preparing for take-off at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
12 comments:
hmmmm.... ok seen
naija
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
God is in control. There will no more plane crash in Nigeria
E reach panic na
...merited happiness
Ho main Gawd!! And so already booked air peace!!!! Chineke God protect ur own o!!
MissVee
abeg oooo affliction will not rise a 2nd , 3rd, 4th tine oo.
all ds planes shd be careful o...min of aviation shd sit up .
with all ds issues in ds country dey shd not add fatal crash news biko
Thank God
Long live LIB
Improper maintenance and nonchallant attitude we have ... God save us all
may God help nigerians
may God help Nigerians
Useless ppl dem. na naija way be dat dem don turn plane to abgbero buz way dem go day manage shay. Jeeesu oluwa. As human life no be something for der eyes again. As if maybe naa chikin dem carry. Yeye pple
