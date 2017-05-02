Medical drug shortages hit Malawi as DHOs exhaust budgets

'This is very serious indeed. The ministry will be meeting other stakeholders to see what can be done.' Parliamentary Health Committee chair, Juliana Lunguzi in her opinion, suggested that patient should pay for their health services.
'The only solution to this problem is to let people pay for the health services,' she said.However, the government is said to be reluctant to implement the pay for your medical drugs policy as it can turn out to be a big political storm that can cost the government heavily during the 2019 general election, according to Nyasa Times.
