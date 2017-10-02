MatchingWithBae: Slay to win this Valentine’s with Canoe Laundry Nigeria

The campaign in question, Matching with Bae, give couples the chance to show off their love and true slay-titude on social media. Winner get a brand new washing machine with a month’s supply of Canoe Laundry detergent, a romantic dinner for two in a luxurious restaurant and matching outfits for the runners-up.
How to participate
1. Share a photo of you and Bae in stylish, matching outfits on Instagram or Facebook.
2. Your photo must include a Canoe Laundry product ‘cause you’re on Team Canoe after all!
3. Add the hashtag #MatchingWithBae and tag @canoelaundryng to get a repost.
You must also be following the brand on its Facebook and Instagram pages to qualify.
Have fun this Valentine’s Day!
And remember, Canoe Laundry loves you *wink*
