Marriage doesn't slow down your career! It enhances your resolve and purpose - Bez

Contrary to popular believe that marriage slows down the career of celebrities hence the fear to get married, singer Bez thinks marriage does not slow down any one’s career but rather enhances it. Speaking with Buzz’r TV on Linda Ikeji Music,Bez said “Marriage doesn’t slow down the process...
it has nothing to do with your career. Those are two different situations. If anything, it sort of enhances your thinking and your resolve and purpose” – he said.
He then went on to speak about the challenges faced by alternative acts in Nigeria and what they can do to surmount it.
