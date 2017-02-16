 Mariah Carey has a wardrobe malfunction...(photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Mariah Carey has a wardrobe malfunction...(photos)

Mariah Carey, 47, had a wardrobe malfunction while out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 33, yesterday. The singer wore an extremely tight blouse to a basketball game and when she tried to sit...one of her girls popped out. See the photo after the cut...



Posted by at 2/16/2017 10:04:00 pm

5 comments:

daniela desmond said...

Lol mama the mama

16 February 2017 at 22:11
BONARIO NNAGS said...

She's always having wardrobe malfunction.
Not surprised.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

16 February 2017 at 22:19
livingstone chibuike said...

Good for her

16 February 2017 at 22:30
Anonymous said...

Mimi luscious! You have made your mark! Sit back and enjoy your hard work! Especially with the one your heart craves for! Go diva! Xxxx

16 February 2017 at 22:33
Anonymous said...

Mimi luscious! You have made your mark! Sit back and enjoy your hard work! Especially with the one your heart craves for! Go diva! Xxxx

16 February 2017 at 22:41

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts