Mariah Carey burns the $250,000 wedding dress she planned to wear on her wedding day to James Packer

According to TMZ, Sources close to her say it is the real Valentino dress she was going to wear on the wedding day that was called off by James Packer in Bora Bora.
Obviously, the wedding never happened but luckily the dress was still laying around for the epic scene in the video. Makes sense the song's a breakup anthem. The video was shot at the former couple's mansion in Calabasas.
Some pee say she could have auctioned th dress and given the money from the sale to Charity.
