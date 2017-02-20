 MaPurse:Refer and Win Contex...30days-------5million-----1winner | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 20 February 2017

MaPurse:Refer and Win Contex...30days-------5million-----1winner

This is a sponsored post...

*How passionate are you about helping spread the works of Mapurse?
*Do know that by just sharing information you can raise capital to enhance any project of your choice?
*Do you know that through Mapurse donation platform you can build a network that will guarantee your financial freedom.
***************************
We hereby announce the first ever refer and win contex on Mapurse.
Refer 500persons on Mapurse donation platform within the next 30days and stand a chance of wining upto 5million naira worth of donation to help you finance the most pressing project of your choice.
Click here to join-https://www.mapurse.com
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS*
1-YOU MUST HAVE AN ACTIVE ACCOUNT WITH MAPURSE
2-YOUR 500 REFERRALS MUST MAINTAIN AN ACTIVE ACCOUNT FOR ANOTHER 30DAYS.
3-YOU MUST HAVE AN ACTIVE WHATSAPP GROUP OR A FACEBOOK GROUP.
.....KEEP THE FIRE BURNING!!
Mapurse team
Click here to join-https://www.Mapurse.com
MaPurse:Get 100% in 14days plus 10% Referral Bonus
“Mapurse is a nonprofit community managed by a team of volunteers who are also participant’s on the platform.''  
 
In Mapurse All participant are committed to provide financial and social opportunities in order to promote the well being of everyone in the world.
 
Plans you can participate on
Parrot Plan
5000.00
10% Referral Bonus
10,000 Return
Referral Cash Out
 Auto Merge Referral Link”
“Donate 5,000& get 10,000.
 
Antelope Plan
10000.00
10% Referral Bonus
20,000 Return
Referral Cash Out
 Auto Merge Referral Link
Donate 10,000& get 20,000.
 
 Hyena Plan
 20000.00
10% Referral Bonus
40,000 Return
 Referral Cash Out
Auto Merge Referral Link
Donate 20,000& get 40,000.
 
Lion Plan
30000.00
10% Referral Bonus
60,000 Return
Referral Cash Out
Auto Merge Referral Link
 Donate 30,000 & get 60,000.
 
Tiger Plan
50000.00
10% Referral Bonus
100,000 Return
 Referral Cash Out
Auto Merge Referral Link
Donate 50,000& get 100,000.
 
Click here to join-https://www.mapurse.com
 To Register and start making money click Here: https://www.mapurse.com
Like our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mapurse

Note: once you signup and you are merged,you GH after 14days.

Posted by at 2/20/2017 04:38:00 pm

7 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Get help world wide remains d best

20 February 2017 at 16:41
Gideon Okorie said...

IF YOU WANT TO BE SUCCESSFUL READ THIS

20 February 2017 at 16:55
Anonymous said...

May God punish any1 dt brings any of this rubbish 2 nigeria again

20 February 2017 at 16:56
oyaluna blessing said...

Linda please, what is the difference between these other schemes you are advertising and mmm?? Yet u comdemn mmm like you were paid to

20 February 2017 at 17:04
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hian!


...merited happiness

20 February 2017 at 17:07
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hian!


...merited happiness

20 February 2017 at 17:07
Anonymous said...

WHAT OF SNAKE??? LOL....huzzle no de finishhhhh

20 February 2017 at 17:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts