Many feared dead in Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri

Many people are feared dead after suspected Boko Haram members attempted to attack Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, yesterday evening. According to some residents, the sect members detonated about three bombs and attempted to take over the newly constructed Customs House where IDPs from Mafa LGA are being camped.
They were however resisted by the soldiers stationed at the camp as well as members of the state Civilian Joint Taskforce.
17 comments:
Buhari said he has technical conquered boko haram from his bedroom.. the boko haram boys he created will forever become his greatest nemesis, biggest nightmare. Let him come back first from his visit to London to see the queen 😅😅😅.. we need to know if he has finally treated his ear infection so that he can hear d cry of the hungry masses...
lets pray for the volunteers in the IDP camps and Local Government Areas in Borno State providing care through the Health and Nutrition Emergency Response program coordinated by the Special Projects department in the Federal Ministry of Health.
CLUELESS BUHARI HAS TECHNICALLY DEFEATED BOKO HARAM...
U av spoken well....
you are a stupid woman without morals. find a husband to love and appreciate and never insult.
What a country! Alh. Lie told us that Bh has been defeated both technically and physically. Now the terrorists want to conquer the capital city of Borno. How will Lie defend this. They will soon come up with another lies to deceive us. Where is PMB? Is it not yet time to come back or has he gone on exile in the guise of being ill. Until I see Fayose and Wike on a joint visit to London to see Buhari, I will never believe anybody.
You are a political tool, utilized your life judiciously else, your timeline will not be favourable.
Not again! May the souls of the dead rest in peace.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Dont let ur hatred turn u into a fool. People are suffering in the North. Just because ur area isnt affected should not make u talk anyhow. Nigeria is our country. Its not about who is on seat. May God bless Nigeria.
he truth is that you cannot force a woman to remain in a marriage that has brought her nothing but pain and misery; a marriage that has daily threatened her very existence and a marriage where all the pillars of trust have been destroyed. Even God Almighty himself permits divorce in matters of infidelity and lack of trust in any marriage. There is no denying the fact that the Nigerian contraption is a marriage of convenience; an “arranged marriage” packaged and delivered by British colonialism in the most treacherous circumstance is a settled historical truth. Though our people initially felt that in the course of time, some level of trust and confidence would be established, bot time and time again we have been led to the slaughter slab in a most unconscionable manner. We have watched our commonwealth lay to waste and our faith repudiate. We have known nothing than treachery in this marriage and therefore have come to the point of asking out. This divorce is sanctioned by the provisions of self-determination and international law. The divorce papers have been signed and execution will soon follow. Not even a thousand “Operation Python Dance” can abort the new dawn so patiently waiting to be born. The Biafra agitation is not only legitimate; it is also active and well; and the coming referendum in the form of BIAFRA-EXIT, will signify a new beginning for our people. Let no one be in doubt of this.
Dont mind d deaf man dat dos not listens
Dont mind d aboki danfulani
dis imbeciles no dey finish?
Boko haram and their wahala leave Nigeria to look for food to eat, the Hunger we are facing is enough I take God beg wuna
Bokohari boys has refuse to stop the assignment giving to to them their boss. U can imagine boko n foolani hatesmen the both group from one man and u expect nigerians to pray for him to come back alive.
