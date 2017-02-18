 Management of FUTMinna impose 2 weeks break on students as they commence investigations on the death of their student | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Management of FUTMinna impose 2 weeks break on students as they commence investigations on the death of their student


Following the death of a student of Federal University of Technology, Minna, which led to a riot and destruction of the school's clinic, the management of the school has imposed a compulsory two weeks break on all students. In a memo signed by the Ag. Academic Secretary, Dr. Shakirudeen .I. Yusuf, the students are to vacate the school premises by 16th February, 2016 and academic activities will resume on March 2, 2017.
The management has also commenced investigations into the death of their student, Yeye Emmanuel Olalekan who slumped while playing football in the male hostel.
