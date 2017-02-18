The management has also commenced investigations into the death of their student, Yeye Emmanuel Olalekan who slumped while playing football in the male hostel.
Saturday, 18 February 2017
Management of FUTMinna impose 2 weeks break on students as they commence investigations on the death of their student
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/18/2017 05:40:00 am
