Man who was kidnapped alongside two ladies in Abuja has also been released
Damilola Oribuyaku pictured above, who was also kidnapped alongside two ladies, Veronica Otogo and Bisola Mohammed, has been found.
According to a family source, he was released with the ladies yesterday night at about 10pm. Their abductors dropped them off at Kubwa in Abuja. A family source who confirmed his release, said no ransom was paid. Thank God!
5 comments:
THANK GOD
Pls they should give us details of what happened, Abuja is no more safe o
thank God
No ransom paid???? The story seems too good to be true... Anyway not my business. Thank God they all came out unharmed..
Em, was it this old man they said was 19 abi twenty something years of age????
No ransom, I hear.
