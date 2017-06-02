LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Man who was kidnapped alongside two ladies in Abuja has also been released

Damilola Oribuyaku pictured above, who was also kidnapped alongside two ladies, Veronica Otogo and Bisola Mohammed, has been found.

According to a family source, he was released with the ladies yesterday night at about 10pm. Their abductors dropped them off at Kubwa in Abuja. A family source who confirmed his release, said no ransom was paid. Thank God!
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

THANK GOD





AUNTY LINDA 👩





6 February 2017 at 08:42
Anonymous said...

Pls they should give us details of what happened, Abuja is no more safe o

6 February 2017 at 08:49
kik said...

thank God

6 February 2017 at 08:50
Deific Ailende said...

No ransom paid???? The story seems too good to be true... Anyway not my business. Thank God they all came out unharmed..





Em, was it this old man they said was 19 abi twenty something years of age????

6 February 2017 at 08:50
bankole wisdom said...

No ransom, I hear.

6 February 2017 at 09:01

