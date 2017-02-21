Man who drank insecticide after MMM crashed dies

Adakole had reportedly invested N300,000 meant for his wedding into the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox Ponzi scheme, however, only two weeks to his wedding, the scheme crashed, causing Adakole to make an attempt on his life.
Attempts to save him seemed successful until yesterday, Adakole succumbed to internal complications and died in Abuja. A family source revealed to Daily Post that Adakole passed away on Monday evening.
“Yes, he died this evening. His body has been deposited at the mortuary as we speak,” Adakole reportedly made efforts to reclaim his money after MMM resumed but he was not successful. “No, he was not paid. In fact, he threatened to arrest his guider before the stomach upset returned last week and we rushed him to the hospital where he finally died. I don’t even think MMM is back, if not Adakole would have been the first they would consider. We attempted to reach them to recover Adakole’s money but they kept telling us to provide help to get help; obviously, the scheme has crashed, ” the family source said.
Adakole's family members and especially his fiance, Chenemi, are reportedly inconsolable. They had begun to hope that he would survive and a wedding date had been fixed for a later day before he passed on Monday.
19 comments:
They were so unteachable, then they were the intelligent ones and others fools.
CBN warned but they dismissed it that government was jealous of them.
Today look at their fate.
May his soul rest in peace.
Foolish man, what of others that put millions.
Just Negodu.. .stupidity at its
peak
What will you tell your maker now? ...That you took risk and killed yourself
Me wen do @MMM.. My money dey dere wella.. .i don move to another scheme and I have recovered my @MMM quadrupled fold
You have to take risk in life Man
Rip... Say me well to @Abacha
It's well o.
So sad.. May his soul rest in peace
Died over nottin...wait o people that have over a million in MMM are they dead also? Why will u kill ur sef? May ur soul rest in peace.
May his soul rest in peace. Amen.
May his soul rest rest in peace. Amen
Has he now got the money? He took his own life that he didn't create. God, please console the family for the did has been done.
Just 300k huh,why doing that.
RIP Mavrodian..i pray u get help in heaven
You are as foolish ad he is, your day of reckoning is coming me too....MUMU
It is well..
300k?
Rip to the dead.....
