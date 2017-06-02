LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Man who claims to be Bayelsa state governor's brother calls out ex-girlfriend who tired to blackmail him

Moses Dickson, who claims to be related to Bayelsa state governor, Henry Dickson, took to Facebook to call out his ex-girlfriend whom he accused to stalking him. Moses who is married, shared a screenshot of his chat with her where she tried blackmailing him into paying her two years house and also get her a car.

Read what he wrote on his Facebook wall after the cut...but meanwhile, a married man boldly coming on social media to call out a girlfriend? No regards for the wife? SMH



Here comes the 2017 surprise;

"An ex-girlfriend called Emoh Adoga now graduates from stalking me to psycho. Why on earth are some girls just naturally desperate? I have only seen this in the movies and books. Na by force to marry you? Na force to pay your house rent? I be your papa? You say me promise to marry you. When?how? Where? Where I engage you na? When? Where the agreement wei I sign to marry you na? When you become my wife na? After over two years, upon all the men wei you don see before and after me.  Na me you wan scandalise? How many times will I tell you There is no vacancy in my heart? Stop being desperate! No wonder men de run from you!! #SeeMeSeeTrouble!"
