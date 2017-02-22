Man wakes up bleeding with his jaw hanging but didnt know how severe it was until he got to the hospital

As his children slept nearby, Kenneth wandered the house in search of his wife. He soon found her sprawled on the living room floor. When he got her up, she said that she had been hit in the head and knocked unconscious by an intruder.
But even in his delirious state, he knew his wife was acting strange. The husband noticed that his wife had the laundry running and hadn't bothered to check on their sleeping children.
Kenneth was eventually taken to nearby Westchester Medical Center where he discovered his injury was much more serious than he expected - he realized that he had been shot in the head. Doctors quickly took him into surgery to have the .22 caliber bullet removed.
Luckily, the bullet had hit him in the jaw, narrowly sparing his life.
He was released from the hospital after eight days, but no one was arrested.
After one whole year without having any suspects or any arrests in the case, Kenneth revealed his suspicion.
According to The Journal News, Kenneth had long known that his wife, Emily, had a “lover whom she had been having an on-and-off-again extramarital affair with, since at early 2011.”
So he thought that the shooting may have been an attempt to get him out of the way, so she could enjoy a life with her lover.
He then filed a lawsuit in which he referred to the night as a “sadistic attack by the adulterous wife on her husband.”
Emily allegedly confessed to the crime and was charged with attempted murder a week after her husband filed the lawsuit. She pleaded guilty to the crime last week.
Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. said she faces up to 15 years in prison. She will be sentenced on June 7.
Emily's lover, who is a Texas man named Warren Roudebush, has not been brought up on any criminal charges related to the shooting.
Source: People/The Journal News
