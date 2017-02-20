 Man tried to commit suicide at Jakande pedestrian bridge today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

Man tried to commit suicide at Jakande pedestrian bridge today

According to twitter user, Brenda, a man tried to jump off Jakande pedestrian bridge in Lagos this morning. The police were the scene. Another photo after the cut..


7 comments:

Vina Saviour said...

Biko allow him to commit suicide cos the problem we have here I over population

20 February 2017 at 12:50
GALORE said...

Are you sure is not @Teebliz? Mr edible eater




@Galore

20 February 2017 at 12:51
daniel ubong said...

Bad government has left people to be doing this.

20 February 2017 at 13:03
Anonymous said...

The man no wan die joor.......He would have done this at midnight were nobody would see him

20 February 2017 at 13:06
Anonymous said...

He is not serious,

20 February 2017 at 13:12
Gideon Okorie said...


KNOW THIS ABOUT LIFE(very important)

20 February 2017 at 13:17
judith umeh said...

Pls jump, minus one....as Nigeria is going to be good again...jump

20 February 2017 at 13:25

