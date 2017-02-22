Man tired of the epileptic power supply in his area installs a windmill

According to instagram user, Deji Garuba, his neighbour had to install this windmill when he got tired of the epileptic power supply in their area. He wrote;
"My neighbour has had enough of #PHCN wahala. The guy just installed a windmill to generate power.
We haven't had #PHCN power for more than 30hrs in the last one year, the cost of running generators is neck breaking. This is what my dear country has become, electricity has become space science that the government can not easily provide or even encourage efficient private sector participation in the provision of power. God help us all!"
