Man shares a message from a company begging to interview him after they rudely rejected him 3 years ago
Twitter user, Kuddi, who is a music director and producer shared a screenshot of a message he got from a company that wants to pay to interview him.
3 years ago, he approached them as an upcoming artist to help promote his work, they not only rejected him, they insulted him and advised him to stop wasting his parents' money. See a full photo of the screen-shot below.
