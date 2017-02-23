Man sets ex-wife on fire in Thailand (Photos)

The culprit, 50-year-old Somkuan Jongsuk was said to have stormed the victim's place of work in Thepkrasattri, Thaland District, where she works as a cleaner.
He first beat her up before setting her on fire.
Rungruedee Sithibut who sustained a third-degree injury after 30 percent of her body was burnt is presently at the hospital, painfully recovering from the burns on one of her arms and shoulders, as well as on her back.
Commenting on the attack, a police spokesperson who confirmed the couple had a history of domestic abuse, said: 'Somkuan turned up on a motorbike. He shouted for her before he went inside the building. He poured fuel on her from a glass bottle and lit her on fire.
The 50-year-old man is being held in police custody for the gruesome act.
