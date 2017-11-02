Man reportedly stole a girl's phone at gun point in Rivers state, logs into her FB page, posts his pics there and mocks her

According to the crazy story, the man stole the girl's phone at gun point in Rivers state, logged into her Facebook account (Gabrilla Uchechi Eberechukwu) changed her profile pic to his, and wrote 'I Mind U'. When her Facebook friends called him out for being a thief, he laughed at them, writing 'Ha Ha' with a laughing emoji...unbelievable! See the rest after the cut...
6 comments:
Story!And u believe the phone was stolen huh?THE IDIOT NA HER BOY FRIEND HE DON COLLECT FOR PHONE HE BOUGHT FOR HER FOR NOT GNAGGIN well
waiting for the bitch to react which she will not.
#sad indeed
He's being stupid. Latest technology can track him down to wherever he is. I pray he gets caught though since we now know what' he looks like! Dumb idiot
Long live LIB
After stealing someone's phone, he went ahead to mock the person on social media... This is serious... He gat no conscience..
Big theif,it might be someone else's pic he posted there
Is d man okay?
...merited happiness
dis is crazy
Post a Comment