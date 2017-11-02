 Man reportedly stole a girl's phone at gun point in Rivers state, logs into her FB page, posts his pics there and mocks her | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Man reportedly stole a girl's phone at gun point in Rivers state, logs into her FB page, posts his pics there and mocks her

According to the crazy story, the man stole the girl's phone at gun point in Rivers state, logged into her Facebook account (Gabrilla Uchechi Eberechukwu) changed her profile pic to his, and wrote 'I Mind U'. When her Facebook friends called him out for being a thief, he laughed at them, writing 'Ha Ha' with a laughing emoji...unbelievable! See the rest after the cut...




6 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story!And u believe the phone was stolen huh?THE IDIOT NA HER BOY FRIEND HE DON COLLECT FOR PHONE HE BOUGHT FOR HER FOR NOT GNAGGIN well
waiting for the bitch to react which she will not.

















#sad indeed

11 February 2017 at 11:53
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

He's being stupid. Latest technology can track him down to wherever he is. I pray he gets caught though since we now know what' he looks like! Dumb idiot


Long live LIB

11 February 2017 at 12:02
Gbagbke said...

After stealing someone's phone, he went ahead to mock the person on social media... This is serious... He gat no conscience..

11 February 2017 at 12:16
Anonymous said...

Big theif,it might be someone else's pic he posted there

11 February 2017 at 12:19
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Is d man okay?


...merited happiness

11 February 2017 at 12:24
livingstone chibuike said...

dis is crazy

11 February 2017 at 12:38

