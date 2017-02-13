Man paraded naked for allegedly killing his kinsmen using black magic

Ekezie, who is a vulcanizer from Umuezeala-Ogwara in Ezime Mbano LGA of Imo State was accused of being behind the downfall and death of many of the villagers.
Ekezie was reportedly exposed by Mr. Chinwendu, a barber at MkpachaUkwu Mbeke in Mbeke community of Isiala Mbano. According to Chinwendu, he took Ekezie to a place where charms are being prepared so that Ekezie could request for protection from the deity, however, Ekezie allegedly turned around to abuse the powers, choosing to use it to harm the people of their village.
After the accusation by Chinwendu, Ekezie in the company of some youth from the village was led to the shrine in Ebonyi state for confirmation and on getting there, they reportedly discovered over 50 chains locked with keys and nailed to a mighty Tree in Ebonyi State, each placed with a name. So many of the people whose names were written on the key are dead already. He was forced to unlock the keys to free the captives and afterward, he allegedly confessed to his crimes.
Awurum Darlington who shared the story on Facebook revealed that the man has been handed over to the authorities.
See the complete story as told by Darlington below.
Please also check Mr Sidney Okparaeke who hails from Umualaoma village in Ideato North LGA of IMO state.
Ugly wretched thing!This mbano again huh? SO NA WITCHES AND WIZARDS and diabolic men FULL THERE HUH? WHICH KIND OF SATANIC AFONJAS LOCAL government call mbano IS THIS HUH? the should scrap this LG oo. Just look@ huh? Good for him no peace for the wicked. 99 DAYS FOR THE THIEF 1 DAY FOR THE OWNER.THEY FOR BURN HIS ALIVE HE IS NOT WORTHY TO LIVE AS A HUMAN AGAIN. only the gods knows how many innocent youths this idiot don render useless.
KILL HIM KILL HIM FOOLS KILL HIM OOOOOO alhaji rochas is the next
#sad indeed
Mbano, Imo state again........ Huh!
Oh God save your child, imagine the kind inhuman treatment they gave this man, tomorrow they will claim to be a christian wen they have problems with fulani.
Ohh God is alive
Buru ogbeye, buru amoosu. Vulcanizer money is enough for you to feed and do juju abi?
