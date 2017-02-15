Man indicted for killing his twin daughters after branding them witches

Anyanime committed the crime of the 10th of January, allegedly after his twins confessed to being witches.
He deceived them into believing that he was taking them to their mother, but on the way, in a bush path leading to their destination, he stopped and gave them both poisoned malt to drink then abandoned them there.
The sisters were found by locals lying along Uyanga bush track in Akamkpa, Cross River state, with one dead and the other too weak to speak. When she eventually spoke, she told them what their father had done before she died in the hospital.
Premium Times reports that Anyanime confessed to his crime and blamed the devil for his action.
