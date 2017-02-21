Man cuts his wife's body into pieces in Lagos (Graphic photos)

When we got home, she started complaining of pain in the head and then she died. I didn’t take her to the hospital because I didn’t have money. After she died, I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t call her family members since we aren’t in good terms. It was while thinking about what to do that a thought came into my mind that I should cut her corpse into pieces to enable me dispose off her remains easily. So I cut her head, her breast, her leg and other parts of her body. I later wrapped them in a sack before taking it to an uncompleted building, where I buried the parts in different holes.”
Speaking on the incident, the father of the deceased said “I reported the case to the Area ‘B’ Police Command, when we didn’t see her, not knowing that he had killed her. When we called him, he said he was somewhere in Ibadan and gave us an address. However, when we got to the address, he was not there. Luckily, police arrested him in Lagos where he was hiding. He is denying that he killed her, but he cut her corpse into bits. All we want is proper investigation and justice in this case.”
Also speaking, the elder sister of the deceased alleged that her sister had raised alarm a year ago that her husband had planned to use her for money ritual. “My sister is a nurse. She is the one who has been catering for the family, while they were married. She once bought him a bike and later, a Danfo just to ensure that he is gainfully employed. But nothing came out of it. About a year ago, she raised alarm that he wanted to use her for rituals, so the two families came together and they separated them.”
19 comments:
WICKED YORUBA MAN...
YORUBA PEOPLE WHY ARE YOU GUYS SO MUCH INTO RITUALS?
THIS YORUBA IDIOT SHOULD BE BATH WITH ACID
Lord have mercy!...what a stupid excuse..imagine!..things people do for money sha..may God not allow such calamity to befall us.
Come on Linda, This is sick!!
😲😲😲😭😭😭... speechless!
This world is 100% a wild world,God have mercy
Uwa nke a sef
The heart of man is desperately wicked. This is beyond anybody's understanding, see how this wicked man cut a human being up. God deyy.
Wicked man wow, she died and then you cut her up
Like this, the mother of your three children. The heart of man is desperately wicked.
This is Terrible
This is Sickening. Humans are the Devil themselves.
TF!!
Nawah ooo! wickedness of the highest order
For wat offence na? How heartless can a person be?
YOU WILL NEVER ESCAPE THE WRATH OF GOD IN JESUS' NAME, AMEN. HEARTLESS FOOL
So gory..... I just cant imagine any punishment that suit this fool i swear....
R u sure this is a human body?!
is this the devil we've been casting and binding?
Omg! Dis is sick,krayzie,demonic,satanic,devilish,inhuman,madness,witchcraft,wizardry,wickedness,heartless,brainless..dis guy deserves to dismembered and treated,dismembered and treated over and over again like 10 times,before allowing him to die finally and still flush his dismembered body down d toilet,then dig out d dismembered body from d soak away pit and take it to d evil forest if there is any and leave it dere..omg! One death is not enough for this man..infact dey should make reservations for him is slums of hell for 10 eternities.........pp/ge/dd/ck/ok/db
