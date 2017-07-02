Man cried as he spoke at #IStandWithNigeria protest yesterday...says he's ready to pick up a gun & start killing (must watch)
Yesterday, Linda Ikeji TV crew attended the #IStandWithNigeria protest which held in Lagos yesterday. We interviewed a few Nigerians who are totally disillusioned with the government of this country. SeyiLaw, Charly Boy and Sowore Omoyele also spoke. Watch the video above...
17 comments:
This Buhari is not fair at all - all people shout out mostly is hunger
When Rice,Beans,Maize and some more are now tripple of how much they are selling it earlier
It is the worsest of experience
Latest Cheat : Save Enough Income Wasting On Data - Learn How To Browse/Call For Free On All Networks
Yes ooo heavenly guy!no one is happy na.chai see anger eww THE SAME WAY MY BOYS CAME WITH ARMS INCASE APC POLICE MISBEHAVE. Please is high time we care out jungle justice on apc oooooo
NIGERIA YOUTH IS TIME TO FIGHT OOOOOO OR REMAIN IN HAUSA FULANI BONDAGE OOO
PLEASE GUYS THIS IS REAL APC LIFESTYLES FOR UNA so open una blind eyes oo
Apc... Party's of liars.
Apc. Protection of fulani militia group.
Apc..haters of truth and critics but love praises.
Apc...party of dictatorship.
Apc...islamization agenda party.
Apc...wicked desperate men.
Apc. Looters and criminals with new name.
Apc....sponsors of evil,kidnappers,chibok girls and boko harams.
Apc.haters of papa trump.
Apc..haters of Niger deltans and ibos
apc. Party of clueless,incompetent and brain dead men
apc..ASSOCIATION OF PROTECTED CRIMINALS. Satanic party shame to that youth supporting them ur future is gone.RUN RUN RUN AWAY FROM APC OOOOOOOOOOO IF U WANT TO LIVE OOOO terrorist brain dead buhari ur time is up.
Don't put a CROWN ON A CLOWN
AND EXPECT A KING that's what terrorist buhari and apc are
#sad indeed
why would you not pick up gun? 16 years of pdp mismanagement and corruption made millions of nigerians to be illiterare due to stolen money belonging to education anomg others. ILLITERACY IS THE REASON WHY YOU DONT EVEN KNOW THAT NIGERIA HAS BEEN A MONO ECONOMY, THAT IS OUR ECONOMY HAS BEEN DEPENDING ON ONE SOURCE (oil) BECAUSE OF THE WICKEDNESS AND CORRUPT NATURE OF PAST GOVERMENT. THIS ONLY SOURCE HAS NOW REDUCED FROM ABOVE 100$ PER BARREL TO ABOUT 40$ PER BARREL. HOW DO YOU WANT EVERYTHING TO REMAIN THESAME MR ILLITERATE? WE ARE NOT EATING FROM TRASH NOW BECAUSE OF THE PRUDENT NATURE OF THIS GOVT. IF IT WERE SAME OLD PDP, POSSIBLY YOU WOULD HAVE STARTED KILLING PEOPLE TO EAT.
Southwest media @ work.
It's not just Buhari. The looters are also to blame
BUHARI IS A DISASTER...
Chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA....
THIS GUY IS REALLY ANGRY...
BUHARI SHOULD DIE ABEG
OF COURSE HE HAS TO, THE COUNTRIES REGENT CONDITION IS SO UNFAIR
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Here you have the REAL protesters that are fighting for their country. They were not paid. Politicians should wake up and do the best for their people and not for their own pockets. You can imagine one we have in Anambra that is very rich from OBJ times. They swear oaths at all the big shrines in Igboland. Then because they want to become governor they change party and change religion. How shameless and desperate they are to get to power - not to make a difference for their people but to stack away money for their unborn generations. God will judge them all. Shameless beasts
Choi
Dis is just too sad... It is well
I dont really comment on stuff. but i must say that the several leaders and Government of Nigeria right from Independence are a total shame and failure. However, there are certain powers that are influencing the smooth administration both internally and externally. This powers have to be annihilated and in simple terms i mean put away forever (killed). The issue of corruption in Nigeria does not require sensitization anymore , it requires stern action. A bloody revolution targeted at a particular group or cult or cabal
It is well.
.. When we warned them, they never believed us. This is just the beginning fellow Nigerians. Una go hear'am!! This people are totally absent.. they know nothing about the workings of Government neither are they ready to consult thoroughly. Hear Osibanjo out.. and his plans; did you hear Tinubu? Nigeria unfortunately is not Lagos. They have all reclined now that things has gone out of hand.. More lies and more excuses awaits Nigeria BECAUSE that's what we all deserve. How can a country of 200million people, with all our intelligence allow someone as deranged as BUHARI and his cohorts to become out representation. What as SHAME/CHAIN ! We must all go to the street.. this is the only way forward. APC at the national level must step down.
The level of wickedness in this regime is something else. And the painful part is that all parties in government are silent as though they don't empathise with us. Have you no conscience?
It's so sad!!!
Post a Comment