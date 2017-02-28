Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic law in Indonesia

Officials carried him off stage after he collapsed during the punishment outside a mosque in the provincial capital Banda Aceh.
But after he was examined by a doctor, the officials were told he was in good health, and he was taken back up on stage to be flogged another 14 times.
Herizal had been sentenced to be caned a total of 22 times for breaking the Islamic laws that forbid people in Aceh from spending time with members of the opposite sex who are not their husband or wife.
