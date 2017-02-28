 Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic law in Indonesia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic law in Indonesia

A 27-year-old Indonesian man collapsed while being publicly caned for standing with a woman who is not his wife in contravention of strict Islamic laws. Herizal bin Yunus, who was one of eight people publicly punished on Monday for breaking the province's Islamic regulations, fainted after being caned eight times in front of a crowd in Aceh.
Officials carried him off stage after he collapsed during the punishment outside a mosque in the provincial capital Banda Aceh.

But after he was examined by a doctor, the officials were told he was in good health, and he was taken back up on stage to be flogged another 14 times.

Herizal had been sentenced to be caned a total of 22 times for breaking the Islamic laws that forbid people in Aceh from spending time with members of the opposite sex who are not their husband or wife.
