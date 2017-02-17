Man City sign Olympic Gold champion & FIFA Best player of the year, Carli Lloyd

The USA football legend, 34, and captain, who has won the World Cup and two Olympic gold medals joins Man City in a deal which will see her play in the Women’s Super League for the duration of the 2017 Spring Series which ends in May.
After signing, Lloyd said:
'I’m thrilled to be here and I’m looking forward to starting up and meeting team-mates. This is a unique opportunity and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of the club here in Manchester. I’m looking forward to kicking off.'
'I’m always looking for different challenges. I always want to continue to get better and look for ways where I am going to be able to push my game. Coming here and being part of City is going to do that. It’s an unbelievable opportunity to be able to compete in the Spring Series, the FA Cup and most importantly, the Champions League.'
'I wouldn’t have that opportunity if I didn’t come over here. I’m really looking forward to it – I want to continue to get better and I’m going to be playing with some real world-class players.'
Congrats to her.
No comments:
Post a Comment