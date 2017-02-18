Man charged with kidnapping a minor for sexual exploitation

A notorious Kenyan businessman from Nairobi has been charged with kidnapping and trafficking an underage girl to a neighboring country for sexual exploitation. The suspect, Abdi Hassan Mamad who appeared at a Magistrate court in Nairobi was charged with twice kidnapping of a 16-year-old form school girl to Ethiopia.
During a recent court hearing, the prosecutor said street boys were used to kidnaping the girl at Eastleigh while on her way from School and drove her to Ethiopia last September 2016.
According to him, the girl whose name was withheld was later found by Ethiopian security agents in Adis Ababa.
'The girl was driven beyond the Kenya border town of Moyale and taken to Adis Ababa where Ethiopian security agents found her and reunited her relatives who has accompanied Police officers from Kenya' the prosecutor stated.
Again on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, the accused allegedly kidnapped the girl around 8pm and then bundled her into a waiting Probox car which took off at break-neck speed towards north eastern. After the information got to the security personnel all borders were immediately closed.
The suspect was arrested in a hotel room, where he was hiding with the victim.
The accused was however granted a cash bail of Sh100,000 until April 4, 2017, when the case will be heard
Source: Nairobi News
