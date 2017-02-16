Man allegedly threatens to commit suicide after his gf and American wife facilitated his deportation

According to twitter user, Sallie Mae, his sister's ex boyfriend has threatened to commit suicide after she planned with his American wife for him to be deported. The man allegedly dated the lady for 5 years but got married to a white woman in order to get a green card. When the lady found out, she contacted his wife who was already pregnant and together, they planned his deportation. The man called the girlfriend to inform her of his plans to commit suicide after he lost everything and 24 hours later, they have not heard from him. Read the rest of the tweets below..
6 comments:
Twitter is the new story book. Kontinu!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Hmmm...
That was so unfair of them.
They went too far, you just ruined the man's life.
Must you ruin others life to get closure, the man wanted the Green card, he was striving to survive.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
So it was okay to deceive a woman and marry her for green car, while stringing another woman along for 5 years. Ode.
Dphonecaseguy Mr town crier.
hw is that unfair? player gt played. if it was for green card why not carry your gf along ....ppl do this everyday even with the knowledge of their wife. So why lie and pretend?
