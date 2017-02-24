Male teacher gang raped by 4 women in Zimbabwe

Speaking to Chronicle, a police source said the victim was given a lift in a Toyota Quantum with five people on board, four women and a man who was driving the vehicle.
'The teacher was intending to travel to Bulawayo on Friday night. He was given a lift by the group of women who were traveling in a Quantum with South African number plates.The man said the women were speaking IsiNdebele and another language that he could not understand.
'After some time, the driver diverted the route and one of the women told him that they wanted to pick up someone,' the source said.He also stated that after the driver stopped the car, one of the women quickly covered his eyes while others held his feet and hands together.
'The man said they forced him to drink a substance from a bottle and he passed out. He suspects that they sexually assault him and took away his semen as he woke up at 5AM naked with a weak body and bruised private part.After wearing his clothes, which were left on the scene, he walked to the main road where he boarded a lift to Lupane police station and filed a report,' the source added.
The man was later taking to St Luke's Hospital for treatment.
2 comments:
My goodness! This isn't funny at all.Ive noticed that despite an explosion of research on the issue of rape over recent decades, most research reported in the literature is focused on girls. There is significantly less attention given to boys, and, in fact, prior to 1980 it is difficult to find any research involving males who have been sexually abused.But they exist and that's why someone like me is more enraged when people think that men can never be victims of rape.That's sheer ignorance.
This is very irksome. I wish these rapists can be brought to book asap
South Africans and rape. SA has the highest number of rapes.
Want to get tutorials on how to do anything? Kindly visit HowWriter
Post a Comment