Malaysia's Islamic government release video which claims homosexuality can be cured by fasting and counselling

'Fact is, there are those among Muslims that has non-heterosexual orientation but remains steadfast on the path of Islam.
'For them, this is a test of Allah, and they choose to face the test appropriate with what Islam demands,' it says, in Malayan.The video goes on to urge gay people to reform and repent for God's sake rather than be forced, it says people who desire to change should receive extensive training and guidance.
According to authorities, anti-gay therapy would consist of a blend of psychological treatment and spiritual counseling.
So far, the campaign has been met with mixed signals from Malaysians. Some condemn the attempt to 'cure' people of their sexual orientation while some say the video is a step forward for the LGBT community because it doesn't encourage homophobia.
Attempting to change a person's sexual orientation is widely regarded as a harmful pseudoscience. The practice has been banned in a number of countries, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Ecuador, Israel, Lebanon, Malta, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the US.
Source: Daily Mail
