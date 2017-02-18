Malaysian govt refuse to release the body of Kim Jong-Nam without family DNA

So far no family member or next of kin has come to identify or claim the body. We need a DNA sample of a family member to match the profile of the dead person. North Korea has submitted a request to claim the body, but before we release the body we have to identify who the body belongs to, Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat told AFP.
Late Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday morning in Malaysia after two women squirted some kind of liquid in his face, as he waited to board a flight in Kuala Lumpur to Macau, where he was living in exile. Read here.
Two female assassins in connection to his death have so far been arrested. They were said to have been sent by the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un to carry out the attack on Kim Jong-Nam, who have always stood against his regime. According to a Malaysian forensic investigator, DNA from a child, sibling or even half-sibling would be enough to provide a 'kinship match' to confirm the identity before his body is released.
