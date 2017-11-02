Malawi court sentences Pakistan man to16 years in jail for sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl

The Zomba Magistrate Court in Malawi has sentenced a Pakistan national, Jaral Raja to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
State Assistant Prosecutor, Josophine Chigawa told the court that Jaral Raja a businessman trading as Asante Cash and Carry at Liwonde Township had been sexually abusing the victim between 13th and 19th August 2016.
According to her, it all started when the victim who couldn't be named for legal reasons approached the offender offering to sell him her camera to raise more money to enable her travel to Zomba to visit her grandparents, but she ended up being convinced to work as a house-maid and earn money that way.
After the deal materialized, Jaral Raja started to defile the girl who could not force herself out since she was always locked inside the house.
When the matter finally came to limelight, the law enforcers stormed his house and launched a search only to find the girl being hidden inside a deep freezer which was not connected to electricity.
The 33-year-old was immediately arrested while the victim was taken to Machinga District Hospital where it was confirmed that she was indeed defiled.
Appearing before the Chief Resident Magistrate Agness Patemba, the convict was charged with two counts of defilement which is contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code and Child Trafficking contrary to Section 79 (1) of the Child Care, Protection and Justice Act.
In passing her judgment, the Magistrate, therefore, slapped Jaral Raja to 16 years imprisonment for defilement and nine years for child trafficking that will run concurrently.
Source: Nyasa Times
