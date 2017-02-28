Maje Ayida's first baby mama shows off her sexy body in new bikini photos

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Maje and his love for fair and skinny womenLib addict#just passing#
I don't like toke or care for maje but pls what is this? This lady looks dry af... abeg chop small abeg.....looking like a tuberculosis patient.
yeye-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
hot mama
HER CHEST TOO DRY... HABA
Linda everything cannot be "sexy" in your eyes na
Nothing sexy about this body
Wetin be dis?
Saai! Linda just de take style dey rub this on Toke's face.
Post a Comment
9 comments:
Maje and his love for fair and skinny women
Lib addict#just passing#
I don't like toke or care for maje but pls what is this? This lady looks dry af... abeg chop small abeg.....looking like a tuberculosis patient.
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
hot mama
HER CHEST TOO DRY... HABA
Linda everything cannot be "sexy" in your eyes na
Nothing sexy about this body
Wetin be dis?
Saai! Linda just de take style dey rub this on Toke's face.
Post a Comment